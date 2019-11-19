MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Offers Lesson In How To Use Harmony Concepts In Your Solos; Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released the new video below, offering a lesson in how to use harmony concepts in your solos. Check it out:

A previous lesson, on warm-up exercises, can be seen below:

Duke TV recently caught up with Kiko to discuss the status of the Megadeth's next album, their follow up to 2016's Dystopia. He also discussed his life-changing experience raising a family. Watch below: