MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Offers Lesson In How To Use Harmony Concepts In Your Solos; Video

November 19, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal kiko loureiro megadeth

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released the new video below, offering a lesson in how to use harmony concepts in your solos. Check it out:  

A previous lesson, on warm-up exercises, can be seen below:

Duke TV recently caught up with Kiko to discuss the status of the Megadeth's next album, their follow up to 2016's Dystopia. He also discussed his life-changing experience raising a family. Watch below:



