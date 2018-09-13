MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Offers Tour Of Home Studio; Video

In his latest video, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro takes us on a tour of his home studio. Check out the clip below:

Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.

There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.

Rust In Peace tracklisting:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Hangar 18"

"Take No Prisoners"

"Five Magics"

"Poison Was The Cure"

"Lucretia"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Rust In Peace… Polaris"