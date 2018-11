MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Performs "Conquer Or Die" At Home - "This Solo Was An Improv, So I Had To Relearn It"

In the new video below, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureriro performs "Conquer Or Die", from the band's 2015 album Dystopia, at home.

Kiko: "This solo was an improv, so I had to relearn it in order to play it live. Now, for this video, I had to adjust some parts to play as accurate as possible to the original recording from 2015."

Kiko recently posted a video showing minimal effort guitar exercises, found below.