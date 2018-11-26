MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Performs "El Guajiro" From Sounds Of Innocence Solo Album At Home (Video)

Following is another video entry from Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro:

"Playing at home... 'El Guajiro' from the album Sounds Of Innocence. That's my attempt to combine metal, clave, cascara, samba and baião."

"El Guajiro" is taken from Loureiro's 2012 solo album, Sounds Of Innocence.

In a previous video. Loureriro performed an improvised version of "Conquer Or Die".

Kiko: "This solo was an improv, so I had to relearn it in order to play it live. Now, for this video, I had to adjust some parts to play as accurate as possible to the original recording from 2015."