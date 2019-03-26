MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Performs OZZY OSBOURNE's "Mr. Crowley" At RANDY RHOADS Remembered Concert; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has uploaded footage of his performance of "Mr. Crowley" at the Randy Rhoads Remembered concert on March 24th. The annual event is a celebration of the brilliant and original Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Randy Rhoads. Watch the footage below:

Kiko recently released the video below, stating: "Alternate picking madness. I had to sit down for at least 2 hours for a deliberate practice to be able to play that part. There are still some things to correct... 170 bpm alternate picking madness."

Loureiro previously released the final part of a video series highlighting the Kiko Loureiro Trio's European Tour 2019. Watch three segments below:

