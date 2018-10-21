MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO - Playing "Post American World" At Home (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureriro has posted a new video clip on his YouTube channel featuring himself performing the band's "Post American World" in his home studio. Check it out below.

"Post American World" is taken from Megadeth's 2016 album, Dystopia. Loureiro wrote the track with frontman Dave Mustaine.

Loureiro recently posted a video update, where he takes on some fans who believe he's playing the main riff for "Tornado Of Souls" incorrectly, based on a previous post from Loureiro.