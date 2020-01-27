MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Posts Backstage Tour / Jam Room Video From Copenhagen Show
January 27, 2020, 41 minutes ago
On January 24th, Megadeth performed at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted behind-the-scenes footage from the night.
Kiko: "Please send me questions, so I can keep posting videos during the tour. One camera, one mic. Keep it simple :)"
Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch earlier tonight (Monday, January 20) in Helsinki, Finland at Hartwell Arena. The show was the band's first live date since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019. Megadeth's setlist, and some fan-filmed video, can be found below.
Setlist:
"Hangar 18"
"Wake Up Dead"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Trust"
"A Tout Le Monde"
"She-Wolf"
"Dystopia"
"Symphony Of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Upcoming tour dates are listed below:
Tour dates:
January
28 - Paris, France - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena