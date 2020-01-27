MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Posts Backstage Tour / Jam Room Video From Copenhagen Show

On January 24th, Megadeth performed at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted behind-the-scenes footage from the night.

Kiko: "Please send me questions, so I can keep posting videos during the tour. One camera, one mic. Keep it simple :)"

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch earlier tonight (Monday, January 20) in Helsinki, Finland at Hartwell Arena. The show was the band's first live date since frontman Dave Mustaine entered cancer treatment in May 2019. Megadeth's setlist, and some fan-filmed video, can be found below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Wake Up Dead"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Trust"

"A Tout Le Monde"

"She-Wolf"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

Tour dates:

January

28 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena