MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Posts New Behind-The-Scenes Video From 2016 US Dates

Guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a new video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from Megadeth dates in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey, all took place in October, 2016.

Says Kiko: “With these videos, I wanna show you a little bit of life on the road, of what it's like living the dream of playing around the globe in a legendary band with great people and killer musicians. Not only do I have the chance to play in amazing cities, but also we have the time to visit, enjoy and learn a lot about other cultures. Isn't it the perfect job?”

Megadeth Boot Camp is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the ultimate Droogie. The epic weekend will take place on frontman / founder Dave Mustaine's private estate in Fallbrook, CA from March 10th - 13th.

An exclusive heather grey pullover hoodie with Property Of Megadeth Boot Camp, Est. 2017 printed on the front is now available at this location.

Megadeth Boot Camp workshops will range from:

- Fireside stories from the road with the band

- Intimate acoustic performance from Megadeth

- Jam session and live streaming of Symphony of Destruction

- Drum, guitar and bass lessons, tips and tricks

- Wine tastings excursion with Dave

- Metal trivia to challenge the depths of your music appreciation

Go to this location for event details and prices, which range from $1999 to $5499.