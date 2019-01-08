MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Reacts To Online Covers Of His Songs - "I'm Honoured" (Video)

In his latest video upload, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro reacts to covers of his songs that he found online. Watch below:

Megadeth has uploaded a 25 second teaser video of an impending announcement on January 11th. A snippet of the classic Rust In Peace track, “Take No Prisoners” can be heard during the teaser which has led to many questions surrounding the video. Is it a new album? A special Rust In Peace reissue? Rust In Peace Pt II? Check out the teaser below:

Megadeth they will reissue their albums, The World Needs A Hero and The System Has Failed, on February 15th via BMG. You can pre-order the titles here, and watch a video trailer below.

The World Needs A Hero is the ninth studio album by Megadeth. Originally released in May 2001 the album was critically acclaimed as a return to a heavier musical direction for the band and charted at #16 in the Billboard 200 upon release. It received positive reviews across the music press and it gained comparison to the bands classic albums Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus track "Coming Home" on the CD and digital versions

- Back on vinyl for the first time in 18 years

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Disconnect"

"The World Needs A Hero"

"Moto Psycho"

"1000 Times Goodbye"

"Burning Bridges"

"Promises"

"Recipe For Hate Warhorse"

"Losing My Sense"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Silent Scorn"

"Return To Hangar"

"When"

CD Bonus Track

"Coming Home"

Megadeth released their tenth studio album, The System Has Failed, in September 2004. Following the direction set by its predecessor The World Needs A Hero, it headed further into the bands thrashier past and was a hit amongst fans and critics alike. Debuting at #18 on the Billboard charts, the album received positive reviews across the board stating it as vital and solid.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus tracks "Time/Use The Man" and "Conjuring" on the CD and digital versions

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Blackmail The Universe"

"Die Dead Enough"

"Kick The Chair"

"The Scorpion"

"Tears In A Vial"

"I Know Jack"

"Back In The Day"

"Something That I"m Not"

"Truth Be Told"

"Of Mice And Men"

"Shadow Of Deth"

"My Kingdom"

CD Bonus Track

"Time / Use The Man" (live)

"Conjuring" (live)