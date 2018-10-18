MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Revisits Old Solos, Talks Practice Versus Playing - "I'm A Virtuoso In Changing Diapers Nowadays" (Video)

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted another new video, inspired by a fan's question as to whether he can still play his old guitars solos from years back.

Loureiro: "Always before starting to play something challenging you should practice and get prepared to it. Step by step we can get there. If we aim too high it can be counterproductive. So always practice slowly and deliberately before playing something really hard."

