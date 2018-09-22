MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO's Workshop Livestream Available
September 22, 2018, 22 minutes ago
Continuing his online exposure, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted a livestream workshop conducted on September 21st in his native Portuguese. Sublitles can be accessed in the "Settings" function of the player below.
Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.
There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.
Rust In Peace tracklisting:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
"Hangar 18"
"Take No Prisoners"
"Five Magics"
"Poison Was The Cure"
"Lucretia"
"Tornado Of Souls"
"Dawn Patrol"
"Rust In Peace… Polaris"