MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Takes You Backstage At London's Wembley Arena; Video

Megadeth guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has released this new video, offering a backstage tour from the band's recent show at London's legendary Wembley Arena, during their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

Remaining European tour dates are listed below:

February

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena

Megadeth and Lamb Of God will be joining forces on a co-headline tour across North America this year, presented by SiriusXM. And to add to the firepower of this already formidable tour, Trivium and In Flames are joining, making this THE must-see heavy music package of the year. Tickets will go on general sale Friday, February 14 from livenation.com

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the epic announcement, Megadeth’s leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says: "Hello me! I’m back again, better than ever and coming to a town near you with Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames. If you want high octane metal madness this is the tour for you."

Lamb Of God released their first new music in five years last week with the single, “Checkmate”. The track is the first to be released from the band’s self-titled eighth studio album, due out May 8, which is one of the most anticipated and important metal records of the year.

Commenting on their upcoming co-headline run, Mark Morton, lead guitarist of Lamb Of God, adds: “The world has never needed heavy more than it does today and top to bottom, this tour delivers! Lamb Of God has toured with and been friends with all of these bands for years, but for all of us to be on the same bill is something extra special. Come early and stay late. This is THE metal tour of the year.”

Trivium’s Matt Heafy adds: “We are happy to be a part of the biggest real metal tour of the year. This tour is the main event and represents heavy metal and the culture that goes with it.“

With In Flames singer, Anders Fridén stating: “We were honored to be asked to join this package. We were actually supposed to take this Summer off, but of course we couldn’t say no. After playing shows with all of these guys for years, 2020 is going to feel like a kick ass reunion. See you on the road, Jesterheads!”

Produced by Live Nation, this epic 55-city tour will stretch across summer and fall, kicking off June 12 in Bristow, VA and hit every region of the US before wrapping November 13 in Reno, NV. Multiple Canadian shows are scheduled as well. See full itinerary below.

Tickets and VIP packages for all four artists go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets & VIP packages beginning Tuesday, February 11 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 13 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com

Tour dates:

June

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park

26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park*

29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July

1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION

8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO*

12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP*

16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory+

20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

August

1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

October

2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena

11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory

31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center*

November

2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center

10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena

13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

* on sale starts 11 AM, local time

+ on sale starts 12 PM, local time