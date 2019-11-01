MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks Making Of New Album - "There's Always Internal Pressure; You Cannot Think Much About It"

Duke TV recently caught up with Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro to discuss the status of the band's next album, their follow up to 2016's Dystopia. He also discusses his life-changing experience raising a family.

During a recent interview with Pomelo Rocker, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson revealed that frontman Dave Mustaine has completed treatnment for throat cancer. He was diagnosed back in June and on the road to recovery according to Ellefson.

Ellefson: "With Dave's throat cancer treatments that he has now completed, and he's just going through the recovery now, we're hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that. Once he's through that process, we're gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we'll resume with the album. I'd like to hope maybe 2020 we'll be able to get a new album out."