MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks New Instrumental Solo Album - "I Believe In The Power Of Melody" (Video)

France's Loud TV caught up with Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro to discuss his new solo album, Open Source. Check it out below.

Kiko: "I believe in the power of instrumental music. A lot of guitarists listen to these kinds of albums, but if you think about instrumental music you're going to remember a lot of melodies from songs you know, but you don't always remember the lyrics. The melodies stay forever; classical music, soundtracks, instrumental albums... that's why I believe in the power of melody. The lyrics are another thing you can add to the music to give more depth to the song."

Get the album here, and find a full audio stream below.

A recent message from Kiko states: "By definition, 'open source' is related to softwares which the original source code is made freely available and may be redistributed and modified. It brings us a higher sense of community, enhances our creativity and creates new possibilities. So why not take this concept to our art, our music? How much richer a song could be if others had access to its source code? What if the song's original composition wasn't the final product? What if it was just the beginning? Something that could be constantly updated and evolve over time. And as well as a machine, we as humans are also minded to enhancements, being an open source ourselves, constantly moving and growing, through technology, science, spirituality… and art. This is the mindset which I bring now to my fifth solo album, that was named... guess what? OPEN SOURCE!"

Tracklisting:

"Overflow

"EDM (e-Dependent Mind)"

"Imminent Threat"

"Liquid Times"

"Sertão"

"Vital Signs"

"Dreamlike"

"Black Ice"

"In Motion"

"Running With The Bulls"

"Du Monde"

Album stream:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)