MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Teaches You How To Play "Bullet To The Brain" Solo; Video

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has released the new video below, teaching you how to play the solo from the Dytopia album track, "Bullet To The Brain".

Kiko recently uploaded footage of his performance of "Mr. Crowley" at the Randy Rhoads Remembered concert on March 24th. The annual event is a celebration of the brilliant and original Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, Randy Rhoads. Watch the footage below: