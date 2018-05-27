MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads Home Rehearsal Footage Of "Dystopia"

By request, Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has posted video of himself practicing "Dystopia" for the band's upcoming European Summer tour 2018.

In the video below, Kiko can be seen running through "Tornado Of Souls" from Megadeth's fourth studio album, Rust In Peace, released in 1990 via Capitol Records.

Megadeth will commence their European tour on June 5th in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum. To view the complete routing, visit this location.