MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads Home Rehearsal Footage Of “Hangar 18”

“Practicing at home for the upcoming European tour 2018. Backing track from the internet. I played on top of the drums and bass mix,” says Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

Check out Kiko rehearse the classic track “Hangar 18”:

In the video below, Kiko can be seen running through "Tornado Of Souls" from Megadeth's fourth studio album, Rust In Peace, released in 1990 via Capitol Records.

Megadeth will commence their European tour on June 5th in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum. To view the complete routing, visit this location.