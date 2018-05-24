MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads Home Rehearsal Footage Of "Tornado Of Souls"

"Practicing Megadeth setlist for the upcoming tour in Europe," says guitarist Kiko Loureiro. "Lots of fun playing this song. Some cacophony (no pun intended...) at the end of the solo... it's just an improv."

In the video below, Kiko can be seen running through "Tornado Of Souls" from Megadeth's fourth studio album, Rust In Peace, released in 1990 via Capitol Records.

Megadeth will commence their European tour on June 5th in Oslo, Norway at Spektrum. To view the complete routing, visit this location.