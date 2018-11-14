MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads Slow Motion Performance Video Of "Conquer Or Die"

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is at it again with his guitar videos, this time uploading a slow motion, note per note tutorial performing the track “Conquer Or Die”, a track off Megadeth’s last album, Dystopia.

Loureiro says, “I used the elastic audio from ProTools and slowed down the original track. It doesn't sound great, but I believe it serves the purpose.”

In a previous video. Loureriro performed and improvised version of "Conquer Or Die".

Kiko: "This solo was an improv, so I had to relearn it in order to play it live. Now, for this video, I had to adjust some parts to play as accurate as possible to the original recording from 2015."

Kiko recently posted a video showing minimal effort guitar exercises, found below.