MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Uploads Slow Motion Performance Video Of "Conquer Or Die"
November 14, 2018, an hour ago
Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro is at it again with his guitar videos, this time uploading a slow motion, note per note tutorial performing the track “Conquer Or Die”, a track off Megadeth’s last album, Dystopia.
Loureiro says, “I used the elastic audio from ProTools and slowed down the original track. It doesn't sound great, but I believe it serves the purpose.”
In a previous video. Loureriro performed and improvised version of "Conquer Or Die".
Kiko: "This solo was an improv, so I had to relearn it in order to play it live. Now, for this video, I had to adjust some parts to play as accurate as possible to the original recording from 2015."
Kiko recently posted a video showing minimal effort guitar exercises, found below.