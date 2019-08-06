MEGADETH - Inaugural Megacruise Announces Final Lineup With Addition Of LAMB OF GOD

Today, the inaugural Megacruise hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth, announced the final lineup with the addition of Grammy-nominated heavyweight metal band, Lamb Of God.

Departing out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel, this ultimate heavy metal, full ship charter music experience at sea, will set sail October 13-18, 2019, visiting two ports of call (San Diego, California and Ensenada, Mexico) as well as two days at sea filled with heavy metal music and events. The cruise will also feature a (optional) pre-cruise party on Saturday, October 12th at Avalon Hollywood (1735 Vine St.) featuring a performance from English rock band UFO (vocalist Phil Mogg, lead guitarist Vinnie Moore, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Neil Carter, bassist Rob De Luca, and drummer Andy Parker) as part of their farewell tour. This show marks UFO’s only scheduled performance in L.A. and will also feature a performance by hometown heavy metal band Armored Saints (vocalist John Bush, bassist Joey Vera, rhythm guitarist Jeff Duncan, and the Sandoval brothers, Gonzo and Phil on drums and lead guitar, respectively).

Limited cabins are still available beginning at $1,349 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit Megacruise.com and follow @TheMegacruise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Lamb Of God - vocalist Randy Blythe, guitarists Mark Morton and Will Adler, bassist John Campbell, and drummer Chris Adler - joins Megadeth and the previously announced metal roster that includes: Anthrax, Testament, Queensrÿche, Suicidal Tendencies, DragonForce, Overkill, Death Angel, Corrosion of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Beasto Blanco, Toothgrinder, Metalachi and MecaniX. In addition, official cruise hosts Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM, AXS), Jose Mangin (SiriusXM) and Lüc Carl (SiriusXM, Ozzy’s Boneyard) will be moderating Q&A’s and activities specially crafted for this voyage.

Megacruise will offer fans an interactive experience like no other, hosting a variety of events and activities that put cruisers up front and center with metal icons that have been an integral part of their lives. From Fan/Artist Photo Experiences to Intimate Morning Coffee Jams, Music Clinics to Fan/Artist Sporting Competitions, there are many ways for fans to interact with their favorite artists. Plus, fans will have the opportunity to join Dave Mustaine for optional beer and wine tasting events featuring a new vintage from Mustaine Vineyards and his award-winning À Tout Le Monde beer.

One of the finest vessels in the music cruise industry, the Norwegian Jewel features some of the hottest venues and performance stages on the high seas. In addition to the main event - endless amounts of live heavy metal music everywhere you look - the ship offers delectable dining options (15 restaurants, plus 13 lounges and bars) and a myriad of activities and entertainment options (casinos, pools, hot tubs, outdoor basketball court, spa, and more). Cruisers will enjoy the friendly and attentive service that the Norwegian Cruise Line is known for and this experience will impress even the most discerning cruise and music fan.

Megacruise will visit "America's Finest City," San Diego. The Norwegian Jewel will literally arrive downtown at the foot of Broadway, leading fans into one of the coolest cities in the world. From sunup to late into the night, guests have the time to experience more than just a short day here...the ship doesn't leave San Diego until the “wee hours”, after 1 am. As the sun sets over the Norwegian Jewel and the skyline of San Diego, the heavy metal experience will begin with bands performing on multiple stages aboard the West Coast’s preeminent Heavy Metal festival.

The cruise also features a stop at the laid-back Mexican port of Ensenada, which offers outdoor recreation, local attractions, wineries, incredible food, culture, and of course, great cantinas to grab a cold one and party with locals, fellow cruisers, and artists. Active travelers looking for adventure can grab a surfboard, kayak or paddle board and hit the beach for the perfect day in the sun. Snorkeling, zip lining, sailing, fishing, horseback riding and more are also available for a nominal charge.