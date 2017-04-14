MEGADETH – Invasion Video Game Released; Play For A Chance To Win Prizes

Today, thrash metal genre pioneers Megadeth have released “Megadeth Invasion”: a video game for Cyber Army fans to fight the invasion for a chance to win a Dystopia Prize Pack, including a Kiko Signature KIKOSP2

Ibanez Guitar.





Fans can either log in now or sign up to the Cyber Army, Megadeth’s official fan club, to play at this location.

Made in partnership with Songkick, the Cyber Army can log in to battle space monsters for the opportunity to win additional prizes including a Dystopia Deluxe VR bundle; a Dystopia poster signed by Dave Mustaine; and a vinyl Dystopia record. Songkick and Megadeth will choose the winner May 1st, 2017.

In live news, catch Megadeth in concert at the following venues:

April

29 - Pulp Summer Slam - Quezon City, Philippines



May

2 - Kallang Theatre - Singapore, Singapore

4 - Stadium Negara - Kl, Malaysia

7 - Hammersonic Festival - Jakarta, Indonesia

10 - Star Hall - Hong Kong, China

14 - Tango Live House - Beijing, China

17 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan

18 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan

19 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan



June

24 - Amnesia Rockfest - Montebello, QC



July

13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI

14 - Chicago Open Air - Bridgeview, IL

15 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

28 - Rockcock Festival - Kuopio, Finland

30 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden



August

1 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

2 - Store Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

5 - Veenhoop Festival - De Veenhoop, Netherlands

6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, Belgium

8 - Carroponte - Milan, Italy

11 - Leyendas del Rock - Alicante, Spain

13 - Bloodstock - Walton On Trent, UK

15 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

16 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland

17 - Summer Breeze Festival - Wilburgstetten, Germany

19 - Elb-Riot - Hamburg, Germany



September

14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA

16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

22 - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater - Toronto, ON

25 - 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO

26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

29 - Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, WA

30 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA



October

3 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV

4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA

8 - Talking Stick Arena - Phoenix, AZ

11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX

12 - Pavilion at The Music Factory - Dallas, TX

14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL

15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL