MEGADETH – Invasion Video Game Released; Play For A Chance To Win Prizes
April 14, 2017, an hour ago
Today, thrash metal genre pioneers Megadeth have released “Megadeth Invasion”: a video game for Cyber Army fans to fight the invasion for a chance to win a Dystopia Prize Pack, including a Kiko Signature KIKOSP2
Ibanez Guitar.
Fans can either log in now or sign up to the Cyber Army, Megadeth’s official fan club, to play at this location.
Made in partnership with Songkick, the Cyber Army can log in to battle space monsters for the opportunity to win additional prizes including a Dystopia Deluxe VR bundle; a Dystopia poster signed by Dave Mustaine; and a vinyl Dystopia record. Songkick and Megadeth will choose the winner May 1st, 2017.
In live news, catch Megadeth in concert at the following venues:
April
29 - Pulp Summer Slam - Quezon City, Philippines
May
2 - Kallang Theatre - Singapore, Singapore
4 - Stadium Negara - Kl, Malaysia
7 - Hammersonic Festival - Jakarta, Indonesia
10 - Star Hall - Hong Kong, China
14 - Tango Live House - Beijing, China
17 - Zepp Bayside - Osaka, Japan
18 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan
19 - Zepp DiverCity - Koto Ku, Japan
June
24 - Amnesia Rockfest - Montebello, QC
July
13 - Rock USA - Oshkosh, WI
14 - Chicago Open Air - Bridgeview, IL
15 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI
28 - Rockcock Festival - Kuopio, Finland
30 - Gröna Lund - Stockholm, Sweden
August
1 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway
2 - Store Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
5 - Veenhoop Festival - De Veenhoop, Netherlands
6 - Lokerse Festival - Lokeren, Belgium
8 - Carroponte - Milan, Italy
11 - Leyendas del Rock - Alicante, Spain
13 - Bloodstock - Walton On Trent, UK
15 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
16 - Z7 Konzertfabrik - Pratteln, Switzerland
17 - Summer Breeze Festival - Wilburgstetten, Germany
19 - Elb-Riot - Hamburg, Germany
September
14 - Santander Arena - Reading, PA
16 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
22 - Budweiser Stage Amphitheater - Toronto, ON
25 - 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO
26 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT
29 - Veterans Memorial Arena - Spokane, WA
30 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA
October
3 - Grand Sierra Resort - Reno, NV
4 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA
7 - The Forum - Inglewood, CA
8 - Talking Stick Arena - Phoenix, AZ
11 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX
12 - Pavilion at The Music Factory - Dallas, TX
14 - BB&T Center - Sunrise, FL
15 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL