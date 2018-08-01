MEGADETH Invite Fans To Design 35th Anniversary Poster; Details Available

Multi-platinum thrash metal pioneers Megadeth are celebrating the band’s 35th Anniversary all year long, with special releases, exclusive merch items, and one-of-a-kind events and opportunities for fans worldwide.

“When I started Megadeth, I didn’t imagine myself living for 35 years, let alone my band reaching this incredible milestone,” says Dave Mustaine. “Thanks to almost everyone I’ve met, worked, and played with these last three and a half decades.”

Megadeth are inviting fans to design a poster in celebration of the 35th Anniversary, with a cash prize of $500 up for grabs:

"Megadeth is filled with organized chaos and sounds of beautiful destruction. With this in mind we're looking for bold, dark, wicked designs with gnar and disorder based around the band mascot: Vic Rattlehead.

Vic is a skeletal figure who embodies the phrase 'See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil' as well as a symbol of censorship. His eyes are covered by a riveted-on visor while his mouth is clamped shut and his ears are closed with metal caps."

Submission deadline in August 12th at 11:59pm PDT. Go to this location for details.

Throughout the year, Dave Mustaine will also celebrate the band’s anniversary on his weekly Gimme Radio show, The Dave Mustaine Show, which premieres each Thursday at 12 PM, PST/ 3 PM, EST, with exclusive giveaways, contests, and behind-the-scenes stories about his career and Megadeth. Fans can tune in and communicate directly with Dave in the Gimme Live chat feed at gimmeradio.com or via the Gimme Radio app.

One of the original “Big Four,” Megadeth burst onto the scene 35 years ago and virtually invented a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good!. Megadeth has sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including 12 Grammy nominations and one win, and scoring five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

Megadeth’s latest album, 2016’s Dystopia, debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and drew international acclaim from critics and fans. It was featured in several Best Albums lists from leading music magazines. The album’s blistering title track also earned Megadeth the year’s Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance.