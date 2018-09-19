MEGADETH Invites Indonesian President To Attend Show

Megadeth has invited Indonesian president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Governor Ganjar Pranowo to attend its upcoming concert at the JogjaROCKarta festival in Yogyakarta on October 27th.

We are hoping Indonesian President, Joko Widodo @jokowi and Governor, Ganjar Pranowo @ganjarpranowo will accept our invitation to see us perform in Jogjakarta on Oct 27. We can't wait to play @jogjaROCKarta and meet you both there. — Megadeth (@Megadeth) September 19, 2018





The Jakarta Post reports Pranowo replied to the tweet in Javanese saying: “Thank you so much, bro @Megadeth, by God’s willing I will see the show.”

Megadeth have pressed a limited edition version of their Rust In Peace album on translucent blue 180-gram vinyl, available only at The Sound Of Vinyl. Watch a Looking Back On Rust In Peace video from the band below.

There are only 3,000 units of the new pressing available worldwide. Pre-order here.

Rust In Peace tracklisting:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

"Hangar 18"

"Take No Prisoners"

"Five Magics"

"Poison Was The Cure"

"Lucretia"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dawn Patrol"

"Rust In Peace… Polaris"