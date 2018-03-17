MEGADETH - KIKO LOUREIRO Confirms Canadian Guitar Clinic Tour

Ibanez Guitars and Long & McQuade Musical Instruments present Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro on a Canadian cross-country guitar clinic tour and autograph session this April. A complete list of dates can be found below. Check out further details, including ticket prices and times, here.

April

10 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

11 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey

12 - Toronto, ON - Long & McQuade

13 - Winnipeg, MB - Long & McQuade

14 - Calgary, AB - Long & McQuade

15 - Edmonton, AB - Long & McQuade

16 - Vancouver, BC - Long & McQuade

Earlier this month, Kiko uploaded a pair of videos showcasing his brand new Ibanez guitar, adorned with artwork courtesy of Burning Love Pyro; as well as the guitar solo for "Post American World" from Dystopia.