MEGADETH - KnuckleBonz Collectibles Now In Production For Fall Release

KnuckleBonz will soon be rolling out their Megadeth statues. The Dave Mustaine Rock Iconz Statue is created with his 'Angel Of Deth' guitar. It's a timeless image of Dave in a signature military top and the black and yellow radiation logo.

The second design brings the Peace Sells, But Who's Buying? album cover art to life. The Vic Rattlehead 'Peace Sells' Rock Iconz Statue is featured hunching over the "For Sale" sign atop war rubble... "It's Still WE, the people, right?"

Dave Mustaine approved the prototypes a couple of weeks ago, just before Megadeth headed out on tour for their dates throughout Asia Pacific. They are now in production and are expected to be ready to ship in early fall 2017.

More details and pre-order info at this location. When ordering both, use the promo code megadeth789 for a 10% discount.

Megadeth recently announced the details for the 2017 leg of their North American Tour, which kicks off on June 23rd in Big Flats, NY. This headlining tour will take them across the US as well as Canada.

To get tickets for the North American Tour, check megadeth.com for specific market info, local on-sale times and dates, and information on special VIP packages.

Joining Megadeth on their North American Tour will be special guests Meshuggah, TesseracT and Lillake. Currently scheduled dates are listed below, with more to be announced shortly.

June

23 - Big Flats, NY - Budweiser Summerstage

24 - Montebello, QC - Amnesia Rockfest *

25 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore

28 - Portsmouth, VA - Portsmouth Pavilion

29 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

30 - Columbus, OH - Express Live

July

5 - Windsor, ON - Caesars **

7 - St. Charles, MO - Family Arena

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

13 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA *

14 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Open Air *

15 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest*

* Festival Dates

** Megadeth and Meshuggah only

Megadeth will then join Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time, as special guests on their Crazy World tour. The tour kicks off on September 14th with a month-long run of dates including stops in New York, Dallas, Toronto, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, amongst others, with more dates coming.

September

14 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Venue TBA

29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

30 - Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

October

3 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

4 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Arena

11 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Dallas, TX - Pavilion at the Music Factory

14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - BB&T Center

15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena