MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, IN FLAMES - The Metal Tour Of The Year Stream Available

To celebrate what would have been the start of one of the most highly anticipated tours of the year, showcasing four of the world's very best metal bands, The Metal Tour Of The Year broadcasted a mammoth streaming event on Friday, June 12. The stream was hosted by SiriusXM's Jose Mangin and featured full sets from Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames, along with an exclusive interview with each band prior to the broadcast of their set.

Megadeth streamed their 2016 secret show from St Vitus in Brooklyn. Lamb Of God streamed their surprise show from House Of Vans in Chicago from February this year. Trivium streamed their 2019 performance from DreamHack Dallas. In Flames streamed their 2019 headline set from their own festival Borgholm Brinner in Sweden.

In addition to the concert streams and exclusive interviews, The Metal Tour Of The Year also launched a brand new merch store featuring new, exclusive tour items is only be available for 72 hours. A portion of the proceeds from the merch store will go to Crew Nation, Live Nation's fund to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19.

The Metal Tour of The Year partnered with Spotify and took over the Kickass Metal playlist beginning on June 12. Listen to the playlist, exclusively on Spotify, to hear multiple songs from each band plus more of the biggest metal tracks of the moment. Visit each of the bands profiles on Spotify to donate to MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund which aids the music community during this crisis.