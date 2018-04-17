MEGADETH – Latin America Tour 2016 Part 2 Video Streaming

Check out content from Megadeth’s Dystopia Latin America Tour in 2016. Part 2 is streaming below.

Part 1:

Megadeth will be performing at the Fronterizo Festival on April 29th and the Hell & Heaven Fest on May 5th.

Century Media and Legacy Recordings recently announced the 2018 deluxe reissue of Megadeth’s classic debut album, Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good, due on June 8th.

Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good - The Final Kill has been completely restored to Dave Mustaine’s intended vision. Remixed by veteran metal mixer, Mark Lewis (Whitechapel) and remastered by Ted Jensen for an optimal listening experience, the 2018 version reveals unheard parts and performances throughout the record.

This rare gem includes the full album, along with 7 live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Dave Mustaine’s own attic! In addition to the bonus live tracks, the 2018 reissue also features Megadeth’s 1984 3-track demo and the once removed cover of Lee Hazelwood’s, “The Boots” that has been added back to the record with recut vocals intended to maintain the integrity of both the original song and Megadeth’s own snarling rendition.

The package is further enhanced by a new album cover featuring a fully executed sculpture of the iconic skull that has been lost over the many years since the album’s initial release. The packaging also includes classic flyers and band photos pulled from their archive of timeless metal moments from Megadeth’s storied 35 year history. The Final Kill is the complete vision of main man, Dave Mustaine, who has contributed liner notes delving into the struggles during that time period as well as some of the surprising moments during the remixing sessions.

“I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all!” - Dave Mustaine

Pre-order various formats here. CD and vinyl tracklistings below.

CD tracklisting:

"Last Rites / Loved To Deth" (Remastered)

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" (Remastered)

"The Skull Beneath The Skin" (Remastered)

"Rattlehead" (Remastered) - Explicit Content

"Chosen Ones" (Remastered)

"Looking Down The Cross" (Remastered)

"Mechanix" (Remastered)

"These Boots" (Remastered)

"Last Rites / Loved To Deth" (live) (1987 London, UK)

"Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good!" (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

"The Skull Beneath The Skin" (live) (1990 London, UK)

"Rattlehead" (live) (1987 Bochum, Germany) - Explicit Content

"Chosen Ones" (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

"Looking Down The Cross (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

"Mechanix" (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

"Last Rites / Loved To Deth" (demo) (Remastered)

"The Skull Beneath The Skin" (demo) (Remastered)

"Mechanix" (demo) (Remastered)

