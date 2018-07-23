MEGADETH Launch Vic Rattlehead Messenger Bot

Megadeth has unleashed a Vic Rattlehead Facebook Messenger Bot that allows fans to stay up to date on news and events, while receiving merchandise discounts and exclusive content.

To kick it off, Megadeth is giving away a "Peace Sells" guitar signed by Dave Mustaine. Connect to win at this location.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine was interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show at Rockfest in Hyvinkää, Finland on June 8th. During the chat, Mustaine spoke about recording the band's next studio album, the first with drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Says Dave: "I'm looking forward to going into the studio again. There's this certain kind of magic that happens when Kiko and David Ellefson and I get in the room and start playing, and now with Dirk it's different. We know what it was like with Chris Adler, but with Dirk, this is all new. And of course we've played with Dirk so many times, it's exciting but it's also, for us... the expectations are so high, 'cause I just want to go and record with Dirk already and get it over with because he's such a great player, and we're all so excited to see what he can do."

Watch the interview below: