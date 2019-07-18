MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Cancels Appearance At San Diego’s Comic-Con

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, who was recently diagnosed with throat cancer, was scheduled to sign copies of the band's graphic novel, Death By Design, at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21.

Megadeth's website has been updated with the following message: "San Diego Comic-Con fans, we have some good news/bad news. By doctor’s orders, we need to cancel Dave Mustaine’s appearance at Heavy Metal’s booth.

"But Megadeth always covers its fans! An exclusive 12”x12” print will be given to buyers of the deluxe edition of Megadeth: Death By Design signed by Dave Mustaine, Kiko Loureiro, David Ellefson and Dirk Verbeuren!

"The signing, at Heavy Metal’s San Diego Comic Con booth #1529, will include over a dozen writers and artists from Megadeth: Death By Design.

"Let’s all send good wishes to Dave during his treatment and for a speedy recovery!"

Death By Design features stories written and illustrated by top talent from comics, film, television and music. The project, carefully curated by Dave Mustaine and Heavy Metal, is a powerful book that gives both insight and understanding into the universe of Megadeth and its harrowed mascot, Vic Rattlehead.

Megadeth, working in close collaboration with Heavy Metal, has collected an unprecedented pool of talent for Megadeth: Death By Design - making it any comic book or Megadeth fan’s dream. Brendan Small (creator of Metalocalypse) teams with Belen Ortega (Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) for Hangar 18. Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts And Where To find Them) writes an apocalyptic tale insanely drawn by Andy Belanger (Southern Cross) for Rattlehead. An A-list talent pool rounds out the roster featuring Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash), Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night), Brian Wood (DMZ), Justin Jordan & John Bivens (Spread), Leah Moore & John Reppion (Judge Dredd), Joe Keatingue (Popgun), Christine Larsen (Holy Diver), Frazier Irving (Annihilator) and more than 50 other talented creators.

Says Dave Mustaine: “I have always fantasized about Megadeth doing something this gloriously electrifying and gruesome. I hope everyone will enjoy the graphic novel as much as I enjoyed working with Heavy Metal to put it together for you.”

Jeff Krelitz, CEO of Heavy Metal said: “Since I was old enough to buy records, Megadeth has been one of my favorite bands, not only for the great storytelling in the music, but the world building imagery on the album covers. This opportunity to meld the two world together and tell stories inspired by their songs is a privilege that we are excited to present to the fans.”

The Megadeth: Death By Design 350-page graphic novel will be presented in a 12.25”x12.25” prestige “album” format and comes in 4 different collector’s editions:

* Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel signed by Dave Mustaine. Pre-order this location.

* FYE Exclusive Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel signed by Dave Mustaine. Will be available at FYE retail outlets.

* Leather bound slipcase edition with 4-clear vinyl set of Warheads On Foreheads and Death By Design graphic novel. Pre-order this location.

* Standard hardcover edition of DEATH BY DESIGN graphic novel. Pre-order this location.