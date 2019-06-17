MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Diagnosed With Throat Cancer - "Treatment Has Already Begun"

Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Mustaine posted the following message via the band's official website and social media pages:

"I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.

"Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.

"Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can’t wait for everyone to hear.

"I’m so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon." - Dave Mustaine