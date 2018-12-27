MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Issues New Album Update - "Progress Is Good... Music Is Fast & Strong"

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine took to Twitter on Christmas Day (December 25th) with the following update, including a hint about the band's ucpoming 16th studio album, due in 2019.

Says Mustaine: "Droogs, I’m pulling back on Social Media as things rev up re: LP 16. Not enough time to do my job(s). Progress is good. Music is fast & strong. All 4 contributing. Things are good. Get updates via http://megadeth.com, @Megadeth until we finish LP 16. I’m hurryin’. Really!"

Megadeth they will reissue their albums, The World Needs A Hero and The System Has Failed, on February 15th via BMG. You can pre-order the titles here, and watch a video trailer below.

The World Needs A Hero is the ninth studio album by Megadeth. Originally released in May 2001 the album was critically acclaimed as a return to a heavier musical direction for the band and charted at #16 in the Billboard 200 upon release. It received positive reviews across the music press and it gained comparison to the bands classic albums Rust In Peace and Countdown To Extinction.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus track "Coming Home" on the CD and digital versions

- Back on vinyl for the first time in 18 years

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Disconnect"

"The World Needs A Hero"

"Moto Psycho"

"1000 Times Goodbye"

"Burning Bridges"

"Promises"

"Recipe For Hate Warhorse"

"Losing My Sense"

"Dread And The Fugitive Mind"

"Silent Scorn"

"Return To Hangar"

"When"

CD Bonus Track

"Coming Home"

Megadeth released their tenth studio album, The System Has Failed, in September 2004. Following the direction set by its predecessor The World Needs A Hero, it headed further into the bands thrashier past and was a hit amongst fans and critics alike. Debuting at #18 on the Billboard charts, the album received positive reviews across the board stating it as vital and solid.

- The full album has been newly remastered by Ted Jensen (Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Trivium, Machine Head)

- Includes rare live bonus tracks "Time/Use The Man" and "Conjuring" on the CD and digital versions

- CD has been out of print for 5 years

Tracklisting:

"Blackmail The Universe"

"Die Dead Enough"

"Kick The Chair"

"The Scorpion"

"Tears In A Vial"

"I Know Jack"

"Back In The Day"

"Something That I"m Not"

"Truth Be Told"

"Of Mice And Men"

"Shadow Of Deth"

"My Kingdom"

CD Bonus Track

"Time / Use The Man" (live)

"Conjuring" (live)

(Photo - Jeremy Saffer)