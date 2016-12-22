MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE On Looking To CLINT EASTWOOD For Inspiration - “I Can’t Even Remember The Last Record That I’ve Sang, That I Haven’t Had A Picture Of Him In The Vocal Booth”; Video

In a new video interview with FOX News Magazine, Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine discusses the difference between a good band and a great band, and getting inspiration from actor Clint Eastwood. Watch below:

Megadeth performed a special acoustic set on Friday, December 16th at the Hard Rock Cafe in Boston, MA, as part of the Music Drives Us fundraising series.

Megadeth’s performance was billed as Thrashing Through The Snow, and video footage from the performance can be seen below: