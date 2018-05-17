MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE Talks Spider Chord Guitar Technique On "Art Of The Craft" - "If You Hear It In A METALLICA Song, I Wrote That Song"; Video

During an instalment of Art Of The Craft, hosted by the Recording Academy Nashville Chapter, Grammy winner and Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine detailed his unique approach to the guitar, including demonstrating his "spider chord" technique and how classic songs such as "Wake Up Dead" from 1986's Peace Sells… But Who's Buying? album took shape.

Watch the video below from Grammy.com:

Mustaine performed a short acoustic outside his hotel in Mendoza, Argentina on May 10th. Video of the performance can be seen below.

Megadeth's next show is June 5th at Spektrum in Oslo, Norway. View their complete tour itinerary here.