MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE’s Mustaine Vineyards Gets Platinum And Gold Awards

On the heels of his first Grammy Award, thrash metal pioneer and Megadeth founder Dave Mustaine was recently awarded another Platinum award, this time the Platinum Award/Best In Show at the 2017 San Diego International Wine Competition for his She-Wolf, Tempranillo Rose. The competition, brings together winemakers, sommeliers, wine critics and seasoned wine & spirits professionals to evaluate new releases in early spring.

She-Wolf also earned the Double Gold Award/Best Of Class Region at the 2017 California State Fair Wine Competition. The Double Gold award is reserved for wines receiving a unanimous vote for Gold by a panel of judges. The California State Fair Commercial Wine Competition recruits expert judges from the fields of wine education, winemaking, wine writing, wine marketing and wine service.

And most recently, She-Wolf was chosen Best Of Class at the 2017 Pacific Rim International Wine Competition. The two-day blind tasting was held in April with awards of Bronze, Silver, Gold, Best of Class, Best Of Show and Grand Champion. Their judges include winemakers, educators, restaurateurs, sales professionals, and journalists and include a representative of each discipline and a member from most wine growing regions to balance the judging panels.

A small number of Megadeth fans were recently invited to visit Dave and Pam Mustaine’s vineyard. Dubbed “Megadeth Boot Camp,” fans stayed at the estate and toured the winery. They happened to taste some of the potential wines to release. She-Wolf Rose was a definite favorite for both Megadeth fans and wine judges. Wine enthusiasts have described the rose as a wonderful Spanish-style with a delicate aroma of strawberries, raspberries and citrus peel.

The idea for Mustaine Vineyards was inspired by Dave Mustaine’s somewhat unorthodox pairing with the San Diego Symphony. Dave, his wife Pam and Vineyard co-founder/partner, wanted to offer his traditional Megadeth fans as well as symphony patrons something to share together at the symphony. They worked with a local winery to develop a cabernet. They served it at his symphony show and immediately sold out of the cabernet sauvignon. The reaction from his fans, as well as symphony goers, was so positive and successful, that they made a commitment to start Mustaine Vineyards. They decided to plant an estate vineyard at Le Reve their estate in Southern CA and planted a mini Bordeaux varietal.

After more than three decades of a successful music career, Dave Mustaine’s musical and creative influences carries into the wines. Because Mustaine’s favorite wine is Syrah, he sought out the top winemakers in the region to work with him to develop a custom wine that he liked. He also personally chooses the names for each of his wines naming them after one of his songs and designs each label utilizing his family’s crest. Dave and Pam not only enjoy their wines but are involved in every aspect, from picking the varietal to tasting to the finished bottle.

In addition to Mustaine Vineyards, Dave Mustaine will be on the road for their summer headline 2017 North American Tour thru July and then Megadeth joins Scorpions as special guests on their Crazy World tour.