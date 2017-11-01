MEGADETH Leader DAVE MUSTAINE’s “The Dave Mustaine Show” To Launch November 9th On Gimme Radio

Dave Mustaine, the Grammy award-winning guitarist, lead singer, songwriter and founder of legendary band Megadeth, is joining San Francisco-based startup Gimme Radio, the world’s only 24/7, all-metal streaming radio station as DJ and host of "The Dave Mustaine Show”. His first show will air at 12 noon PT / 3 PM, ET on Thursday, November 9th, with a new show airing at that time every Thursday.

During each episode of the "The Dave Mustaine Show”, thrash metal's forefather will play whatever he wants for two hours. Dave will showcase the music that has inspired him and influenced him as a musician, while also entertaining listeners with his deep knowledge of the genre, years of war stories from the road, and personal stories of the artists, tours, producers and other celebrities he has met throughout his illustrious career.

As Dave Mustaine explains: "I've always wanted to do radio that is strictly my show, my songs, my way. Gimme Radio lets me play what I want to play, and say what I want to say...no restrictions."

“It’s amazing to think that the guy behind Killing Is My Business and Peace Sells and last year’s killer record Dystopia, a guy who basically invented the thrash genre, is joining Gimme Radio,” says Gimme Radio’s co-founder and CEO, Tyler Lenane. “We’ve had a preview of what Dave is planning to talk about on some of these shows, and heard some of his stories - and we know that our listeners and his fans are going to be blown away. This show shouldn’t be missed by any metal fan.”

Episodes of "The Dave Mustaine Show" will be available only through the Gimme Radio app and on gimmeradio.com.