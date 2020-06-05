MEGADETH - Limited Edition Father's Day Gift Box Available

The Megadeth Father's Day Box is now available for purchase here. The box includes the following classic Megadeth accessories in an exclusive branded box:

- Nuclear Symbol Snapback Hat

- Peace Sells Shot Glass

- Hazard Socks

- Vic Head Pin

- Megadeth Logo Keychain

Shipping deadline schedule:

Ground Shipping: June 12 (Friday)

Expedited (2-day): June 16 (Tuesday)

Rush (Overnight): June 17 (Wednesday)

The summer leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year featuring Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames is being rescheduled for 2021.

An recent update from Megadeth reads: “As soon as the new dates are finalized, we’ll share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. If you are a ticket holder and would prefer a refund, please visit Livenation.com/refund for information on how and when you can claim your refund.”

No announcement has been made regarding the fall leg of the tour, but updates will be shared as the band’s receive it.