MEGADETH - Limited Edition Rock Iconz Statues Available For Pre-Order

Rock Iconz statues of Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine, and the band's mascot Vic Rattlehead are now available.

Limited edition Dave Mustaine Rock Iconz figure. Each statue stands approximately 9” tall and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order here.

Limited edition Vic Rattlehead Rock Iconz statue. This statue features Vic Rattlehead as depicted in the iconic Peace Sells But Who’s Buying album art. Stands approximately 9” tall and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the base of each collectible statue. Pre-order here.