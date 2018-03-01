MEGADETH - Limited Edition So Far, So Good... So What! Posters Now Available; Video Trailer

March 1, 2018, 4 hours ago

news heavy metal megadeth

Megadeth are offering limited edition posters based on the band's So Far, So Good... So What! album.

Printed using a special metallic ink combo, this print actually changes as you walk around it for an optical illusion that’s not to be missed! Measuring at 18" x 24", this 3-color screen print is hand signed by Dave Mustaine and the artist, Brian Ewing.

Get yours now while quantities last:

- brianewing.com
- MegadethStore

