MEGADETH - Lost In Vegas Reacts To "Hangar 18" - "Right Off The Bat, Intense"

July 13, 2018, 33 minutes ago

news megadeth heavy metal

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo take on "Hangar 18" by Megadeth.

"Hangar 18" can be found on Rust In Peace, released in 1990 via Capitol Records. It's since been certified Silver in The UK, and Platinum in both Canada and The United States.



