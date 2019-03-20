MEGADETH - Megacruise Band Additions Include QUEENSRŸCHE, SACRED REICH, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, TOOTHGRINDER

More bands have been announced for the inaugural Megacruise, the ultimate heavy metal music experience at sea hosted by metal pioneers Megadeth.

Departing out of Los Angeles aboard the Norwegian Jewel, the five-day/five-night full ship charter cruise will set sail October 13th - 18th, 2019, visiting two ports of call (Ensenada, Mexico and San Diego, CA) and host two heavy metal-filled days of music and events. The cruise will also feature an optional pre-cruise party in Los Angeles (details TBA).

Cabins start at $1,349 per person (double occupancy). Government fees, taxes, and gratuities are additional and mandatory for all passengers, regardless of age. For booking and more info, visit Megacruise.com and follow @TheMegacruise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The latest acts confirmed for the cruise are Queensrÿche, Suicidal Tendencies, Sacred Reich and Toothgrinder, who join previously announced acts Anthrax, Testament, DragonForce, Overkill, Corrosion Of Conformity, DevilDriver, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Doro, Armored Saint, John 5, Metal Church, Danko Jones, Beasto Blanco, and Metalachi.

For complete cruise details, head here.