MEGADETH, MESHUGGAH, RAMMSTEIN, ENTOMBED, And More Confirmed For Montebello Rockfest

The team behind Montebello Rockfest, the largest rock festival in Canada, has unveiled the complete line-up for the 12th edition to be held June 22nd-25th, 2017 in Montebello, QC: Rockfest’s St-Jean opening night on June 22nd, main programming June 23rd-24th, camping June 22nd-25th. Rockfest celebrates its 12th anniversary with a mature lineup that features 125 rock, metal, punk rock, hardcore, and hip-hop acts. Most of them will be making their first appearance at the festival. Complete details and ticket information can be found at this location.

Previously announced headliner Rammstein from Germany will be presenting their brand new show, a Canadian exclusive and a North-American premiere. Other headliners include California’s Queens Of The Stone Age in their first North American performance in three years. Iggy Pop – the Godfather of punk and a true living legend – will be in town to deliver one of the last shows before his retirement.





Also in the line-up: defunct Canadian band Alexisonfire for a rare reunion show, heavy metal legends Megadeth, Californian punk rockers The Offspring (performing their album Ixnay On The Hombre in full), New York rappers Wu-Tang Clan, UK group Bullet For My Valentine, and a slew of punk rock bands from California: AFI, Bad Religion, Pennywise, and Good Charlotte (the latter for their first show in Quebec in 10 years). These artists will be joined by 311 (first show in Quebec in 10 years), Eagles of Death Metal, Thursday (reunion), Bob Marley Experience, and many more.

Rockfest will welcome Meshuggah, Parkway Drive, August Burns Red, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister (his first solo show in Canada), Spinal Tap (special tribute), Killswitch Engage, All That Remains, Soulfly, P.O.D. (first appearance in Quebec in 13 years), Entombed, Ensiferum, Tesseract, Born Of Osiris, Breakdown Of Sanity (first show in North America), Converge, and Protest The Hero.

The general sale period is ongoing here. Wristbands will be available soon at Empire stores throughout Quebec. Once again, festival passes are offered at a very reasonable price: $123 + fees & taxes – that’s less than $1 per band! Visitors can pay their order in 5 instalments. With the excitement generated up to now, including two sold-out presales, and such a strong line-up, the team is convinced that the event will sell out for the 5th consecutive year. VIP packages are also available.

Church grounds will be completely revamped this year with the first edition of Rockfest’s Tattoo Convention and a new Gourmet Rock Food zone with a warm and cozy atmosphere. On the camping front, they are now adding a Mega VIP Camping package. This one is an all-included “hotel experience”: tent provided and set-up, mattresses, sleeping bags and parking are included, plus everything in the VIP Camping package. Incidentally, the VIP Camping package is loaded with new features, including several intimate-sized performances by artists featured at Rockfest 2017. General camping and RV camping options are also available.