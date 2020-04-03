MEGADETH Offer Free Mask With T-Shirt Order; Portion Of Proceeds To Benefit COVID-19 Relief
April 3, 2020, an hour ago
Megadeth are offering a free mask with every order of their new Countdown To Extinction long sleeve, and/or Ripped Through tee. A portion of proceeds from these tees will be donated to directrelief.org.
Order via the links below:
Countdown To Extinction long sleeve
Megadeth are partnering with Knotfest to premiere their performance from Resurrection Fest 2018 today, April 3, at 3 PM, ET / Noon, PT / 8 PM, UK. Bassist David Ellefson will be in the YouTube chat during the performance, so get your questions ready. Tune in at knotfest.com.
Megadeth will hit the road this summer for a U.S. tour with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
14 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
21 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
23 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
24 - Providence, RI - Bold Point Park
26 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
28 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July
1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
2 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
3 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
5 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC PAVILION
8 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
11 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
12 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
16 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
18 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
20 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
23 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
25 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
26 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
30 - Pocatello, ID - Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
August
1 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
October
2 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
6 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
7 - New Orleans, LA - UNO Lakefront Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena
11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
14 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
16 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
21 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
23 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena
24 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center
27 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
28 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
30 - St. Paul, MN - Armory
31 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
November
2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
3 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
5 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay Events Center
10 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena
13 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center