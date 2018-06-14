MEGADETH Perform "The Conjuring" Live For The First Time Since 2001; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On June 12th, Megadeth dug deep and performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Plzen, Czech Republic at the Home Monitoring Arena for the first time since 2001. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Hangar 18"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Conquer or Die!"

"Lying in State"

"The Conjuring" (first live performance since 2001)

"Tornado of Souls"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells... But Who's Buying"

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

Better quality footage from the following night in Katowice, Poland shows this wasn't a one-off and that the song is part of the band's current setlist. Frontman Dave Mustaine previosuly insisted he wouldn't perform the song again due to its link to his practicing black magic during his teenage years

Mustaine was recently interviewed by KaaosTV before the band's show at Rockfest festival in Hyvinkää, Finland on June 8th. During the chat, Mustaine talks about recording the band's next studio album, the first with drummer Dirk Verbeuren.

Says Dave: "I'm looking forward to going into the studio again. There's this certain kind of magic that happens when Kiko and David Ellefson and I get in the room and start playing, and now with Dirk it's different. We know what it was like with Chris Adler, but with Dirk, this is all new. And of course we've played with Dirk so many times, it's exciting but it's also, for us... the expectations are so high, 'cause I just want to go and record with Dirk already and get it over with because he's such a great player, and we're all so excited to see what he can do."

Watch the interview below:

The band's complete live itinerary can be found at this location.