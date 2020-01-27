MEGADETH Perform "The Conjuring" Live In Amsterdam; Video

Last night (January 26), Megadeth dug deep and performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Check out fan-filmed video below.

In June 2018, Megadeth performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Plzen, Czech Republic at the Home Monitoring Arena for the first time since 2001. Frontman Dave Mustaine previously insisted he wouldn't perform the song again due to its link to his practicing black magic during his teenage years.

Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:

January

28 - Paris, France - Zenith

30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena

31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena

February

3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena

9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz

17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena