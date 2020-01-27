MEGADETH Perform "The Conjuring" Live In Amsterdam; Video
January 27, 2020, 39 minutes ago
Last night (January 26), Megadeth dug deep and performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Check out fan-filmed video below.
In June 2018, Megadeth performed "The Conjuring" live during their show in Plzen, Czech Republic at the Home Monitoring Arena for the first time since 2001. Frontman Dave Mustaine previously insisted he wouldn't perform the song again due to its link to his practicing black magic during his teenage years.
Megadeth launched their European tour with Five Finger Death Punch on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland. Upcoming tour dates are listed below:
January
28 - Paris, France - Zenith
30 - Cardiff, UK - Cardiff Arena
31 - London, UK - Wembley Arena
February
3 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Koenig-Pilsener Arena
9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
10 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
12 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar
14 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Milan, Italy - Alcatrazz
17 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
19 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
20 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Sportarena