MEGADETH - Pro-Shot Video Of Complete Wacken Open Air 2017 Performance Streaming

Professionally-filmed video footage of Megadeth's entire set at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival on August 4, 2017 is available for streaming below.

Setlist:

"Hangar 18"

"Wake Up Dead"

"In My Darkest Hour"

"The Threat Is Real"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Conquer Or Die!"

"Lying In State"

"Poisonous Shadows"

"Trust"

"Fatal Illusion"

"Tornado Of Souls"

"Dystopia"

"Symphony Of Destruction"

"Mechanix"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"