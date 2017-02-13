MEGADETH - Red Carpet Video Interview From The Grammys

Last night, Sunday February 12th, Megadeth won the 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track off their latest album, Dystopia. This was the band’s 12th Grammy nomination. Check out a pre-ceremony red carpet interview, courtesy of the Recording Academy.

After being announced as the winner of the “Best Metal Performance” category, as Megadeth walked from their seats to the stage to accept the award, the house band played Metallica's "Master Of Puppets", as evidenced in the video below - oops!

The official Megadeth Twitter page put out the image of the winning envelope:

The other nominees in the “Best Metal Performance” category were:

Baroness - “Shock Me” (Abraxan Hymns)

Gojira - “Silvera” (Roadrunner Records)

Korn - “Rotting In Vain” (Roadrunner Records)

Periphery” - “The Price Is Wrong” (Sumerian)