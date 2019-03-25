MEGADETH's Dave Mustaine Says OZZY OSBOURNE North American Tour Dates Are A Go - "ZAKK WYLDE Went Home To Get Ready For The Tour"

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has just confirmed with BraveWords that Ozzy Osbounre's No More Tours 2 North American tour will be going ahead as planned. The Black Sabbath icon recently cancelled cancel shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the entire UK and European leg on doctors' orders.



"Ozzy recently developed pneumonia and has spent some time in hospital. Thankfully he is now through the worst part," Sharon Osbourne stated in February. "His doctors have advised that he stay at home to recuperate for a full six weeks with no travel."



"From what I hear, Zakk (Wylde) just went home," Mustaine tells BraveWords in an extensive interview that will coincide with the release of Megadeth's Warheads On Foreheads massive compilation. "And I'm not speaking out of turn, I'm going to tell you what I can tell you, so you can take it for what it's worth. Zakk went home to get ready for the tour. He wouldn't have gone home to get ready for no tour."



Mustaine and Wylde have been taking part in The Experience Hendrix Tour, the critically acclaimed multi-artist celebration of Jimi Hendrix's musical genius. The concerts bring together artists such as Billy Cox (bassist for both Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsys and the Jimi Hendrix Experience), Joe Satriani, blues great Taj Mahal, Ernie Isley and Dweezil Zappa. Complete dates and details can be found here.





On his upcoming farewell world tour, Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which formed in 1968). This tour, expected to take Ozzy around the world with dates into 2020, will mark the end of global touring for the legendary artist, though he will continue to perform select live shows in the future. Throughout his career, Ozzy has sold more than 100 million records.



This will mark the first time Megadeth will join Osbourne for a full tour, although they have performed together previously at Ozzfest and other festivals around the world. Megadeth burst onto the scene thirty years ago, virtually inventing a genre with their debut album Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! sold more than 38 million albums worldwide, earning numerous accolades including a 2017 Grammy Award for “Best Metal Performance” for the title track of their fifteenth studio album Dystopia, 11 additional Grammy nominations, a Silver Clio for their Dystopia campaign and scored five consecutive platinum albums - including 1992’s two-million-selling Countdown To Extinction.

North American dates:

May

29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

31 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

June

2 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

15 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

28 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

30 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

July

4 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

6 - St. Paul MN - Xcel Energy Center

9 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

11 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

13 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

16 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

23 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

27 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

