MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Breaks Down His X Series Signature 30th Anniversary Concert Bass CBX V; Video

In the video below from Jackson Guitars, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson breaks down the features of his Jackson X Series Signature David Ellefson 30th Anniversary Concert™ Bass CBX V, shot in his home studio.

For the Rust In Peace tour in 1990, Ellefson and Jackson collaborated to craft the brand’s first ever 5-string bass model that would hold up to the thrash bassist’s crushing tone. This original 5-string custom Jackson bass quickly became Ellefson’s go-to for the next three years of worldwide touring, and eventually served as the foundation for his signature Jackson Concert Bass™ lineup.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Jackson has revisited this original design. Complete details here.