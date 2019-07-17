MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON Debuts New Jackson X Series Signature Concert Bass; Video

In this exclusive new video from Jackson Guitars, Megadeth’s David Ellefson gives an in-depth overview of his all-new X Series Signature David Ellefson Concert Bass CBXM IV and V models, running down its features from headstock to bridge and sharing his design inspiration.

“When we started designing these, my first thought was ‘let’s do something more traditional,’” says Ellefson in the clip below. “The Jackson basses have such great playability, tone and features. I wanted something that would appeal to the general masses.”

