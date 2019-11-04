MEGADETH's DAVID ELLEFSON, JUDAS PRIEST Legends K.K. DOWNING, LES BINKS and TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Perform Live In Wolverhampton (Video)

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson recently announced a European solo tour, featuring a full band playing songs from his recent solo release Sleeping Giants, and other metal classics. The tour kicked off November 3 in Wolverhampton with a live one-off show at K.K.’s Steel Mill featuring a full band set from Ellefson’s Sleeping Giants band, followed by a full-length set of Priest Classics with legendary former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing, former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, and former Judas Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens. Fan-filmed video from the latter set is available below

The setlist was as follows:

"Riding On The Wind"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two-Pronged Clown)"

"Hell Is Home"

"Running Wild"

"Beyond The Realms of Death"

"Exciter"

"Metal Gods"

"Burn In Hell"

"Before The Dawn"

"Between The Hammer And The Anvil"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Encore:

"Take On The World" (with Thom Hazaert)

"Breaking The Law" (with Thom Hazaert)

Said Downing, “I am very pleased to have been asked to perform a unique and special concert with Megadeth’s David Ellefson to celebrate the release of his new book More Life With Deth. The concert will also bring about the opportunity to play again with some very dear and talented metal legends from the past, the combination of these Icons will for sure enable us to deliver up one of the most exciting concerts this year, so much so that it would not be out of place to call this the ultimate ass kicking “MegaPriest” fest, and is one that is not to be missed.”

Added Ellefson, “I speak very candidly in my new book More Life With Deth about the significance Judas Priest played in my early musical trajectory, specifically the Unleashed In The East live album with its picture-perfect image of what heavy metal should look and sound like. To me that album, along with its powerful cover image, captured the excitement I felt for a new era of music, one that would transition me from my roots in American hard rock over to that of British heavy metal. Over the years K.K and I became fast friends while we toured together with Priest & Megadeth, and I’m beyond thrilled to perform together onstage with him and his former Priest band mates, as we light up the Steel Mill together for a night of molten metal classics!”

“Thom (Hazaert) and I have been touring all summer across the USA supporting the new book and our Sleeping Giants release. Plus “Ripper” and I have shared stages all around the world in the last decade or so, and now to add Les Binks in the mix, who to my generation was the ultimate metal double bass drummer, this has become the ultimate ‘metal’ family reunion!”